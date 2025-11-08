QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 8, 2025

Karachi/Doha, November 8, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) trades at 77.15 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), a slight decline from 77.17 PKR on October 25 and 77.20 PKR on October 11.

This modest drop continues a broader softening trend observed since mid-July, though Qatar’s energy-driven economy maintains stability in calm market conditions. The QAR’s fluctuations remain a focal point for expatriates and investors tracking economic ties between Qatar and Pakistan.

The QAR has experienced notable volatility over recent months, with a general downward trend since its peak in July. It traded at 77.10 PKR on October 18, 77.26 PKR on October 4, 77.29 PKR on September 27, 77.16 PKR on September 20, and 77.93 PKR on September 5. Earlier rates included 77.39 PKR on August 30, 77.44 PKR on August 23, 77.47 PKR on August 16, 77.88 PKR on August 12, 77.42 PKR on August 9, 77.80 PKR on August 4, and 77.72 PKR on August 1. In July, rates were 77.74 PKR on July 29, 78.01 PKR on July 26, a high of 78.26 PKR on July 19, 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and a June 2025 close at 77.86 PKR. June rates included 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start. Today’s rate of 77.15 PKR is among the lowest in this period, reflecting the PKR’s relative strength.

How Currency Valuation Operates

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is shaped by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, driven by factors such as trade balances, remittance flows, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s position as a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which provides a stable economic foundation. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, a free-floating currency, is more volatile, influenced by domestic inflation, political developments, and foreign reserve levels. Analysts suggest that recent efforts by Pakistan to bolster its economy, including fiscal reforms and international support, have contributed to the PKR’s relative gains against the QAR.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

The over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, many employed in sectors like construction, hospitality, and professional services, are directly affected by the QAR’s decline. A 1,000 QAR remittance, worth 77,170 PKR on October 25, now yields 77,150 PKR—a decrease of 20 PKR and 240 PKR below June’s starting rate of 77,390 PKR. This reduction could strain family budgets in Pakistan, particularly for essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses. For example, a family relying on remittances for school fees or medical costs may need to adjust spending due to the lower value. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may find imported goods in Qatar, such as electronics or food, slightly more affordable, offering a small offset to the remittance loss.

Qatar’s economy remains a powerhouse in the Gulf, driven by its vast natural gas reserves and strategic investments in infrastructure and diversification. The QAR’s peg to the US dollar shields it from some global volatility, but its value against the PKR depends on Pakistan’s economic performance and the relative strength of the US dollar. Pakistan faces challenges with inflation and foreign reserves, though recent policy measures have helped stabilize the PKR, contributing to its recent gains against the QAR. These dynamics underscore the interconnected nature of the two economies, particularly through the lens of expatriate remittances and bilateral trade.

Currency Snapshot

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Managed by the Qatar Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar, it is a cornerstone of the Gulf’s dynamic economy, widely used in trade and investment.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value fluctuates with economic and geopolitical developments, making it sensitive to domestic and global shifts.