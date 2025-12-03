Qari arrested in Karachi for allegedly torturing 6-Year-Old, causing skull fracture

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested a Qari (religious teacher) of a seminary in Manghopir area of Karachi for allegedly subjecting a child to intense torture, which resulted in a skull fracture.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Orangi Town, Tariq Mastoye, took notice of the incident, and police have taken the teacher, Allah Bachayo, into custody for allegedly torturing six-year-old Hassan in Aziz Brohi Goth of Manghopir.

As per details, the teacher allegedly tortured the student for not learning his lessons. The teacher reportedly crossed the limits by hitting the child’s head with a stick, causing a bone fracture in his skull.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of the child’s father, including sections related to torture.

The child’s father’s statement has been recorded, and police will seek the remand of the accused from a local court to proceed with the investigation, according to police sources.

Earlier, in October, In another incident of corporal punishment, a school student was allegedly subjected to torture by a teacher with an iron road in Karachi.

Schools in Sindh were warned of cancellation of registration in case of violation and parents were advised to report such incidents timely to the provincial education department for prompt action.

According to reports, a student named Shoaib was reportedly tortured by a private school teacher located in Saeedabad, Baldia. The school student suffered injuries on his head, back and arms as he was punished with the iron rod, the parents alleged in a police complaint.

The parents of the ‘tortured’ school student have demanded action against the teacher. Meanwhile, the police have reached the school to investigate the matter and vowed to take action as per law.

Read more: School teacher who tortured two girls in Jhelum arrested

Before this incident, the police arrested a school teacher in Jhelum, Punjab after a video went viral showing him torturing two girls in the school.

The video of the teacher’s corporal punishment of the students went viral on social media. The teacher Abu Bakar was taken into custody and the case against him was also registered.