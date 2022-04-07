Qasim Suri, Dost Muhammad Mazari trade barbs over ‘slave’ remarks

LAHORE: The deputy speakers of the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri and Dost Muhammad Mazari, on Thursday traded barbs on Twitter after the latter attempted to ditch the party, ARY NEWS reported.

Dost Muhammad Mazari said in a message on micro-blogging site that he refused to become Qasim Khan Suri as he could not abrogate the Constitution. “Imran Khan could declare me a traitor,” he said.

Responding to him, the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly said that Mazari could never become Qasim Khan Suri as it would require him to have loyalty, courage, love with the homeland, hatred to slavery, conscience in his blood.

Read More: DEPUTY SPEAKER REJECTS NO-TRUST MOTION AGAINST PM IMRAN KHAN

“You received vote and deputy speakership in the name of Imran Khan and sold out your conscience to the salves of Farangis [foreigners],” he said while terming him as the one who sold out his conscience and a slave.

آپ قاسم خان سوری بن بھی نہیں سکتے کیونکہ قاسم خان سوری بننے کے لیے خون میں وفا، بہادری، جذبہ، دھرتی ماں سے محبت، غلامی سے نفرت، ذہنی آزادی، زندہ ضمیر چاہیے ہوتاہے۔ آپ نے ووٹ اور ڈپٹی اسپیکر شپ عمران خان کےنام پر لی اور ضمیر فرنگیوں کے غلاموں کو بیچ دیا۔ آپ ضمیر فروش اور غلام ہیں۔ https://t.co/iNteulFDAa — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 7, 2022

Comments