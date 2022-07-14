Qasim Suri survives fatal car crash

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly (NA) Qasim Suri has survived a fatal car crash in Bhakkar district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the former NA deputy speaker’s vehicle met an accident at Darya Khan Road.

Qasim Suri’s driver said the vehicle overturned after its tyre burst and collided with the car coming from the opposite side. Meanwhile, the police said Qasim Suri has received minor injuries in the road crash.

The driver further said that the accident occurred after skidding of the vehicle due to the slippery road after recent heavy rainfall.

Upon receiving the information, rescue and police teams reached the spot and shifted Qasim Suri and the driver to a nearby hospital.

Qasim Suri was coming from Lahore to Darya Khan for a public gathering, in connection with Punjab by-elections, scheduled to take place on July 17.

Earlier in May, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was injured in a road mishap at the motorway. PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad.

After the road accident, Motorway Police reached to the spot. A vehicle allegedly hit Shahbaz Gill’s car from behind.

