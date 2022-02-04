Qasimabad DSP murder: Gunman remanded in police custody

HYDERABAD: A court in Hyderabad granted three-day physical remand of a police guard in the murder case of Qasimabad deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Police produced Abid Chandio before the court and sought his physical remand for investigation.

The court, approving the police’s plea, handed the accused over to the police for three days with a direction to produce him before it on the completion of his remand along with a progress report.

Chandio gunned down the Qasimabad DSP over unknown reasons at Pakora Stop within the jurisdiction of Qasimabad police station on Thursday evening.

Read More: DSP shot dead by gunman in Hyderabad

The police said DSP Faizullah Dayo was busy snap-checking vehicles when his gunman opened fire at him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The motive behind the sudden attack is still unknown, the police said. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the gunman at Qasimabad police station under murder charges read with Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

Comments