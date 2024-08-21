Qatar Airways acquires 25pc stake in South African airline Airlink

In a significant move to expand its presence in the African market, Qatar Airways has acquired a minority stake in Airlink, a South African regional airline.

The partnership, announced shortly after a signing ceremony, will see Qatar Airways gain two seats on Airlink’s board while remaining a non-controlling shareholder.

According to Airlink CEO Rodger Foster, the collaboration will enhance connectivity between the Doha hub and additional markets in South and East Africa, where Airlink has a strong presence.

Qatar Airways already operates flights to 29 destinations in Africa and is committed to growing its footprint on the continent.

In an interview with AeroTime’s Africa Correspondent Michael Jonga at the AviaDev 2024 conference in Windhoek, Namibia, Foster emphasized the need for consolidation in the African aviation industry.

He ruled out any expansion in the long-haul market for Airlink in the foreseeable future, focusing instead on increasing frequencies in existing markets to offer better connectivity.

Foster highlighted Airlink’s “alliance-agnostic” approach, maintaining partnerships with 36 different airlines, including six codeshare relationships and 30 interline agreements. These partnerships will remain in place, providing global reach for Airlink’s customers.