Qatar Airways and JetBlue launch loyalty partnership

Qatar Airways and JetBlue are launching a reciprocal loyalty partnership, bringing additional perks to members of both airlines’ loyalty programmes.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can now earn Qmiles on flights operated by JetBlue and JetBlue TrueBlue members can earn points on Qatar Airways flights.

Privilege Club members can now fly to more destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Central America, by connecting beyond Qatar Airways’ U.S. gateways onto JetBlue’s network of 100 cities, while earning Qmiles. This brings the total number of destinations in the Americas to more than 300 cities, allowing Privilege Club members to earn Qmiles when they fly with our partner airlines.

Privilege Club members can also look forward to using their Qmiles to fly with JetBlue, an option which will be made available in the coming months. This will provide Privilege Club members with more flexibility to enjoy award flights when flying in the United States, the Caribbean and Central America.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Revenue Management, Strategic Alliances and Loyalty, Mark AP Drusch, said: “Qatar Airways is offering its valued Privilege Club members more options to earn Qmiles as they connect to different corners of the world through the loyalty partnership with JetBlue, expanding reward opportunities for them. We are proud to be expanding our network in the Americas to over 300 destinations through our strengthened partnership with JetBlue, by offering services to more states than any other airline.”

Head of Marketing & Loyalty of JetBlue, Ms. Jayne O’Brien, said: “Adding the ability to earn points or Qmiles across our two loyalty programmes gives both JetBlue TrueBlue members as well as Qatar Airways Privilege Club members even more value and versatility when flying on either carrier. When combined with our robust codesharing partnership, earning points or Qmiles further strengthens the partnership between our two airlines and makes it easier for our loyal customers to get rewarded more often.”

Privilege Club members can earn Qmiles when flying with Qatar Airways, oneworld® airlines, and other airline partners, as well as with a number of financial and lifestyle partners. Qmiles can be used towards a range of rewards including award flights, cabin upgrades, extra baggage, a stay at one of more than 350,000 hotels worldwide with Hotel & Car Rewards and more. Not a Privilege Club member yet? Join now.

Last year, Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club was one of the first airline loyalty programmes to announce a tier extension offer of up to 12 months to its members and, earlier this year, Privilege Club honoured a further protection of tier status until 31 December 2021. Over the past year, Privilege Club continued to invest in redefining the programme, including cutting the number of Qmiles required to book award flights by up to 49 per cent as well as removing booking fees for award flights. It also revised its Qmiles policy so that when a member earns or spends them, their balance is valid for further 36 months.

At Hamad International Airport, Privilege Club members can enjoy the most luxurious lounges in the world. Platinum members can experience the incredible Al Safwa First Class Lounge with two guests when travelling in Business Class, and they are also entitled to enter the lounge when travelling in Economy Class. Gold members can unwind at the Al Mourjan Business Lounge with one guest, and Silver members can access it as individuals. All Privilege Club members travelling on award flights in Business Class can enjoy the exceptional facilities at the Al Mourjan Business Lounge.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax.

It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having now won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and now 2021).

The airline’s hub, HIA, was recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, by the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways has become the first global airline to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax.

