Qatar Airways has issued a new travel advisory for the passengers banning pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The airline’s decision follows recent ‘pagers explosion’ in Lebanon and an instruction from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Lebanon.

The ban will apply to all passenger flights departing from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport. It includes both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo.

The airline emphasized that this measure aims to enhance safety and security following the recent security concerns in the region.

About Exploding Pagers

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, 49, the Italian-Hungarian CEO and owner of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, says she hasn’t done is make the exploding pagers that killed 12 people and wounded more than 2,000 in Lebanon this week.

After her company was revealed to have licensed the design for the pagers from their original Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo, Barsony-Arcidiacono told NBC News that she didn’t make them.

“I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong,” Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono said.

Since then, she has not appeared in public. Neighbours say they haven’t seen her. She did not respond to messages seeking comment. Her flat in a stately old Budapest building, where a door to a vestibule had been open earlier in the week, has been shuttered.

Discussions with acquaintances and former work colleagues paint a picture of a woman with an impressive intellect, but a peripatetic career in a string of short-term jobs in which she never quite settled down, despite embellishing her CV along the way.