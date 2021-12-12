Qatar Airways increase number of flights from Pakistan

KARACHI: Qatar Airways on Sunday has announced an increase in the number of flights from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

After the announcement, Qatar Airways will now operate 56 weekly flights from Pakistan with two daily flights from Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi separately and one daily flight from Peshawar and Sialkot.

Qatar Airways will operate flights to Doha from five Pakistani cities including Karachi and Lahore.

According to the schedule, Qatar Airways will operate two daily flights from Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi while a single flight will be operated from Peshawar and Sialkot on daily basis.

Furthermore, 14 flights will be operated weekly from Lahore to Doha, the airline will provide access to passengers in 140 countries from Lahore via Doha.

Qatar Airways has also released the schedule for Pakistan till May 31, 2022.

Read more: PIA increases flights to Saudi Arabia: Check schedule here

Earlier this month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced expanding its flight operation to Saudi Arabia.

According to details, the country manager of the national flag carrier met with a representative of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on directives of CEO PIA Arshad Malik.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!