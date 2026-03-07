Qatar Airways suspends flight operations

Qatar Airways has confirmed that all scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended because of the ongoing closure of Qatari airspace.

According to Qatar Airways, flight operations will resume only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority declares the airspace safe and reopens it, with a further update scheduled for 7 March 2026 by 09:00 Doha time.

The airline said it was working around the clock to arrange additional relief flights where possible and would provide further information once plans are confirmed.

Passengers affected by the disruption will be contacted directly by the airline with details about their flights and the next steps for travel arrangements.

The airline also requested travellers not to go to the airport unless they have received official confirmation that their flight is operating.

For passengers currently in Doha, Qatar Airways said its representatives are available in designated hotels to assist with questions related to relief flights and travel arrangements.

Passengers have also been asked to ensure their contact details are up to date through the airline’s website or mobile application so they can receive important updates.

Qatar Airways added that the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority, apologising for the disruption caused by circumstances beyond its control and thanking travellers for their patience.