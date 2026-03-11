Qatar Airways announces to operate 29 flights on Thursday

DOHA: Qatar Airways will operate 29 flights to and from Doha on Thursday (tomorrow) after “temporary authorization from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority,” the company has announced.

As per details, Qatar Airways will operate 29 flights, including 15 departures from Doha and 14 arrivals into the city.

The services will connect Doha with key international destinations, including Pakistan, Beijing, New York (USA), Madrid, London, Cairo (Egypt), Johannesburg, Frankfurt (Germany), Mumbai, Delhi (India), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Jakarta, and Manila.

Inbound flights to Doha will also arrive from cities such as Cairo, Dallas Fort Worth (USA), London Heathrow (UK), Paris (France), Rome (Italy), Jeddah, Muscat, Hong Kong (China), Seoul (South Korea), Bangkok (Thailand), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Melbourne.

A Qatar Airways spokesperson said the expanded schedule is aimed at maintaining strong international connectivity amid ongoing regional developments and rising travel demand.

Meanwhile, airspace restrictions in the Middle East amid the Iran war have dealt another blow to Indian airlines, which count the region as ​a crucial corridor for flights to Europe and the US since Pakistan banned Indian carriers from its airspace last year.

As war in the ‌Middle East forces flight rescheduling and re-routing, Indian airlines have limited options because they can’t fly over Pakistan either.

The country’s biggest international carriers Air India and IndiGo (INGL.NS), opens new tab did not operate 64% of their 1,230 scheduled flights to the Middle East, Europe and North America in the last 10 days, Cirium data shows.

“It is a double whammy for Indian airlines which fly international routes,” said Amit Mittal, an independent ​aviation expert.