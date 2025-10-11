Qatar Announces Annual Allowance of 24,000 Riyals for Married Couples

Qatar has announced reforms to its Civil Human Resources Law, introducing new financial and administrative incentives aimed at strengthening family welfare and improving public sector efficiency, according to the Qatar News Agency.

The amendments, issued under Law No. 25 of 2025 by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, feature a marital allowance for both Qatari spouses and an annual marriage incentive of QAR 12,000 each.

The new legislation updates Law No. 15 of 2016 and is supported by Cabinet Decision No. 34 of 2025, which revises the executive regulations. Together, they reflect Qatar’s vision of aligning labor and administrative reforms with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, focusing on effective governance and workforce readiness.

Read Also: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 4, 2025

Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, described the new framework as a “balanced legislative advancement” rooted in comprehensive research and practical evaluation.

Annual salary adjustments will take effect from January 1, with top performers eligible for increases of up to 150 percent of their grade allowance. Supervisory staff may earn annual performance bonuses of up to QAR 120,000, while distinguished employees can receive accelerated promotions or monetary awards linked to government excellence programs.

Other benefits include higher non-cash rewards, raised from QAR 3,000 to QAR 5,000, the introduction of temporary contracts and part-time positions for university students, and expanded flexibility in work arrangements.

Employee welfare provisions have also been strengthened emergency leave now extends to 10 days per year, monthly excused hours to 10, and one parent can accompany a hospitalized child. Maternity leave has been extended to three months with full pay, or six months for twins or children with disabilities, with options for remote work during late pregnancy.

Qatari couples working in government roles will each receive separate marital allowances, and a new annual marriage incentive aims to support young families. Additional measures extend housing benefits for spouses living separately due to state housing and introduce stipends for employees with professional certifications.

The Civil Service Bureau said the reforms were developed in coordination with government HR departments to promote merit-based advancement, innovation, and adaptability. The new framework, it added, is designed to build a productive, accountable, and future-ready civil service aligned with Qatar’s long-term development goals.