Qatar School Timings for Ramadan 2026 announced

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) of Qatar has announced revised working hours for kindergartens and government schools during the holy month of Ramadan 2026.

According to the ministry EHE of Qatar, students from kindergarten through Grade 12 will attend classes for three and a half hours daily, with school timings set from 09:00 AM to 12:30 PM throughout Ramadan 2026.

Administrative and teaching staff will work four-hour shifts, from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, in line with the adjusted Ramadan 2026 schedule.

Earlier, Qatar Calendar has announced a nationwide program of events and its preparations to welcome the holy month of Ramadan 2026, featuring cultural, religious, sporting and family-oriented experiences across the country.

Qatar Calendar, presented by Visit Qatar, is the national unified platform showcasing the country’s major events and activities throughout the year, including sports, cultural, entertainment, conferences, and exhibitions, aimed at strengthening Qatar’s position as a global destination.

One of the season’s main attractions will be Ramadaniyat at Heenat Salma, a nature-inspired experience combining spirituality, creativity and outdoor living. The programme features farm-based workshops, artisan installations, live performances, Ramadan discussions, Quran recitations, and wellness sessions, alongside storytelling events, culinary activities, family zones and stargazing experiences.