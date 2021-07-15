Qatar announces visa-on-arrival for Pakistani tourists

DOHA: Qatar has announced a tourist visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani nationals, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistani tourists travelling to Qatar will be granted visa-on-arrival for a fee of QAR 100 for a period of 30 days, which can be extended for another 30 days.

To avail the facility, they must have a passport valid for at least 6 months and a confirmed return ticket.

Besides, they should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have a negative PCR test conducted 48 hours before arrival in Qatar.

The new immigration policy has been conveyed to airlines.