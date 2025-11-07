Qatar-Bahrain ferry service launched — 50 minute route connects two nations

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Bahrain have launched a new 50-minute maritime passenger route linking Al-Ruwais Port in Qatar with Saadah Marina in Muharraq Island, Bahrain.

The service, the first of its kind between the two Gulf states, was officially launched at Al Ruwais Port in the presence of ministers and senior officials from both countries.

The new ferry route connects Al Ruwais Port in Qatar with Saadah Marina on Muharraq Island in Bahrain, offering a journey time of approximately 50 minutes.

A round-trip economy ticket for an individual traveler is priced at Qatari Riyal 265.

Designed to enhance regional connectivity, the service accommodates 28–32 passengers per trip, providing a convenient and efficient travel option between the two nations. It represents a significant step toward strengthening transportation links and supporting tourism and trade exchange across the region.

This initiative forms part of the broader maritime link project between Qatar and Bahrain, aimed at promoting cooperation in transport, tourism, and commerce while offering passengers a safe and comfortable travel experience.

As part of the preparations, a delegation from Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications conducted a field visit to Al Ruwais Port to review the designated passenger facilities and ensure operational readiness in coordination with their Qatari counterparts.

Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, stated that the launch of the new sea passenger route reflects the comprehensive development led by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He emphasized that the project embodies the leadership’s vision to advance the transport system and bolster Gulf cooperation, adding that this strategic initiative will pave the way for expanding maritime passenger transport across the GCC.