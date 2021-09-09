Qatari deputy PM to visit Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is visiting Pakistan today (Thursday).

According to the statement of Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, the visiting dignitary will hold talks with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan-Qatar relations.

During the visit, the Qatari deputy PM will call on other dignitaries as well.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties rooted deep in shared faith and values. He said the two countries closely collaborate on regional and global issues of common interest.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 hardworking Pakistani expatriates contributing to national development and economic progress of both countries, the FO spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the visit of the Qatari deputy PM will add momentum to bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination on key regional and international issues.

Earlier, the gulf country had announced a tourist visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani nationals.

Pakistani tourists travelling to Qatar will be granted visa-on-arrival for a fee of QAR 100 for a period of 30 days, which can be extended for another 30 days.

To avail the facility, they must have a passport valid for at least 6 months and a confirmed return ticket.