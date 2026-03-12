Qatar trade minister expresses interest in increasing rice imports from Pakistan

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a virtual meeting with Dr Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of Qatar, to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, food security coordination and investment opportunities between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan–Qatar relations and agreed to further expand economic engagement and cooperation between the two countries.

The Qatari minister emphasized the importance of encouraging greater interaction between the business communities of both countries in order to further strengthen economic ties, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

A key focus of the discussion was enhancing Pakistan’s exports of rice and other food products to Qatar.

Dr Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed said rice remains an important component of Qatar’s food security programme and national food strategy, and expressed interest in increasing imports from Pakistan.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured that Pakistan is taking steps to ensure its exporters remain competitive and responsive to the needs of the Qatari market, adding that new mechanisms are being introduced to facilitate improved pricing and supply arrangements.

Both sides agreed that relevant departments and officials will coordinate closely to facilitate direct engagement between Pakistani exporters and Qatari importers.

In addition to food supply cooperation, the two sides also discussed investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the infrastructure, logistics and energy sectors. Projects such as the Karachi port expansion and other strategic initiatives were highlighted as potential areas for collaboration.

During the discussion, Minister Jam Kamal Khan also expressed Pakistan’s concern over the evolving regional situation and conveyed solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar.

The Commerce Minister noted that Pakistan supports all diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and regional peace, adding that the Prime Minister has been actively engaging with regional partners and friendly countries to encourage constructive dialogue and stability.