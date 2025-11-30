Qatar extends visit visas for GCC residents

DOHA: Qatar has announced that visit visas for residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will be extended from one month to two months, with the option to obtain a multiple-entry permit.

The announcement was made by Qatar Tourism, which confirmed that the updates will be implemented through the Hayya platform.

The new features aim to make travel to Qatar easier and more convenient during a season filled with major international sporting, cultural, and entertainment events, as the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup is being held in Qatar from 1 to 18 December 2025.

The changes, set to take effect on 30 November 2025, will allow GCC residents to stay in Qatar for up to two months and benefit from multiple-entry access.

Qatar Tourism added that the Hayya system will continue to support the Arab Cup 2025, helping attract visitors and fans from across the GCC.

The Hayya platform acts as a unified digital system for submitting e-visa applications and managing event entry, simplifying the travel-planning process for visitors.

It currently offers five types of electronic visas:

Tourist visa (A1)

Visa for GCC residents (A2)

Electronic travel notification visa (A3)

Visa for visitors accompanying GCC citizens (A4)

Visa waiver application for US citizens (F1)

Operated by Qatar Tourism, Hayya serves as Qatar’s official e-visa platform, streamlining visa processing, event access, and travel services within a single interface.

Beyond facilitating smooth entry via air and land borders, the platform encourages visitors to explore Qatar’s cultural sites, natural attractions, and year-round events. It also provides tailored digital solutions for major event organizers, delegates, and attendees.