Qatar urges employers to protect workers amid adverse weather forecast

The Ministry of Labour of Qatar has urged employers to take extra precautions to protect workers following warnings of adverse weather conditions.

The Qatar Meteorology Department has issued a warning stating that strong wind are expected in some areas today, January 15, 2026.

The Met Department also cautioned about expected cloudy conditions, which would likely bring scattered rainfall and periods of blowing dust.

A marine warning has also been issued, with wave heights forecast to range between 4ft and 8ft, and the possibility of rising to as much as 11ft.

In light of the weather caution, the Ministry of Labour Qatar stressed the importance of following occupational safety and health guidance and providing appropriate protective measures to safeguard workers.

Qatar extends visit visas for GCC residents

In other news, Qatar announced that visit visas for residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will be extended from one month to two months, with the option to obtain a multiple-entry permit.

The announcement was made by Qatar Tourism, which confirmed that the updates will be implemented through the Hayya platform.

The new features aim to make travel to Qatar easier and more convenient during a season filled with major international sporting, cultural, and entertainment events, as the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup is being held in Qatar from 1 to 18 December 2025.

The changes, set to take effect on 30 November 2025, will allow GCC residents to stay in Qatar for up to two months and benefit from multiple-entry access.

Qatar Tourism added that the Hayya system will continue to support the Arab Cup 2025, helping attract visitors and fans from across the GCC.

The Hayya platform acts as a unified digital system for submitting e-visa applications and managing event entry, simplifying the travel-planning process for visitors.

It currently offers five types of electronic visas:

Tourist visa (A1)

Visa for GCC residents (A2)

Electronic travel notification visa (A3)

Visa for visitors accompanying GCC citizens (A4)

Visa waiver application for US citizens (F1)

Operated by Qatar Tourism, Hayya serves as Qatar’s official e-visa platform, streamlining visa processing, event access, and travel services within a single interface.