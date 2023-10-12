Qatar lauds Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for regional peace

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir here at GHQ. He appreciated the Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhancing defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Earlier this year, the then Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed a wide array of mutually beneficial issues and exchanged views to further strengthen the excellent cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields including in the economic and investment sectors.

During a meeting, the prime minister appreciated Qatar’s consistent support to the development projects in Pakistan and highlighted the vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries.

The Amir of Qatar lauded the contributions of Pakistani manpower in his country’s development and especially referred to the excellent performance of Pakistani security authorities during the FIFA Football World Cup 2022 successfully hosted by Qatar, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.