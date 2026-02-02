Qatar launches 10-year residency visa program

Qatar will introduce a 10-year residency programme for entrepreneurs and senior executives, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced on Sunday.

The move aligns Qatar with regional neighbours Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have rolled out long-term residency schemes in recent years to attract skilled professionals, investors and business leaders.

The prime minister also said the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) would expand its venture capital programme by $2 billion.

The “Fund of Funds” initiative, currently valued at $1 billion, aims to draw global venture capital firms to Doha and strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The programme is designed to support economic diversification efforts and reduce reliance on gas revenues, with Qatar being one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas.

The Gulf country has accelerated economic reforms in recent years to enhance competitiveness and improve its appeal as an investment destination, following similar strategies adopted across the Gulf region.

Qatar approves medical fellowships for Pakistani medical professionals

Doha has officially recognized the Fellowships awarded by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), making it easier for Pakistani doctors and surgeons to obtain medical licenses in the Gulf country.

The Pakistani Embassy in Qatar issued a statement highlighting the government’s decision, which will significantly benefit Pakistani medical professionals seeking employment and licensing opportunities in the country.

According to the announcement, the Gulf country has approved both the First and Second Fellowships of CPSP. For the Second Fellowship, doctors must have completed the corresponding First Fellowship in their primary specialty.

The recognition came after Qatar reviewed the educational standards and competencies of CPSP programs.