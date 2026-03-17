Qatar makes important Eid 2026 announcement

DOHA: Qatar has predicted the likely date for Eid Al Fitr 2026, which marks the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar (1447 AH).

The Qatar Calendar House (QCH) stated that, based on astronomical calculations, the first day of Shawwal is expected to fall on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Eid Al Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal, signaling the end of Ramadan. This means Ramadan is expected to conclude on March 19, with Eid holidays in Qatar likely beginning on March 20.

However, the official start of Shawwal will be confirmed by the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, as religious authorities make the final decision.

According to QCH, the crescent moon will be born on Thursday, March 19, at 4:24 a.m. Therefore, it will be impossible to sight the moon on the evening of the verification day, Wednesday, March 18, in Qatar.

Meanwhile, authorities in Doha have announced a seven-day public holiday for Eid Al Fitr.

In a statement, the Amiri Diwan confirmed that holidays for public sector employees will run from March 17 to March 23, 2026, with work resuming on March 24.

The break will apply to ministries, public authorities, and other state institutions. Schools are also expected to follow a similar schedule, allowing students to enjoy an extended holiday period.