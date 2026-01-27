Qatar approves medical fellowships for Pakistani medical professionals

Doha has officially recognized the Fellowships awarded by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), making it easier for Pakistani doctors and surgeons to obtain medical licenses in the Gulf country.

The Pakistani Embassy in Qatar issued a statement highlighting the government’s decision, which will significantly benefit Pakistani medical professionals seeking employment and licensing opportunities in the country.

According to the announcement, the Gulf country has approved both the First and Second Fellowships of CPSP. For the Second Fellowship, doctors must have completed the corresponding First Fellowship in their primary specialty.

The recognition came after Qatar reviewed the educational standards and competencies of CPSP programs.

The decision also grants exemption from the Prometric exam for CPSP fellows, speeding up the licensing process and reducing administrative barriers. Officials noted that the move will expand career and employment opportunities for Pakistan’s experienced medical professionals in Qatar.

This recognition marks a milestone in medical cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar and reinforces the credibility of CPSP’s rigorous training programs.

Pakistani doctors and surgeons are now expected to find it significantly easier to work and practice in Qatar, thanks to this formal acknowledgment of their qualifications.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar held separate telephone conversations with his Turkish counterpart and Qatar’s minister to discuss global and regional developments.

According to the Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during which they reviewed developments following the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos and agreed to remain in close contact on key regional and international issues.

In a separate call, the deputy prime minister spoke with Qatar’s Minister of State Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, matters of mutual interest, and ongoing regional and global developments.

The Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed the details in a press release.