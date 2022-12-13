Travel Diary: Here is why you should visit Qatar

Qatar has become centre of global attraction by hosting one of the most prestigious sporting events. There is hardly any doubt that the authorities dealing with FIFA World Cup have discharged their responsibilities with exceptional efficiency and the arrangements are globally praised.

Despite facing tremendous negative propaganda Qataris did not flinch from their resolve to make the event something to be remembered for a very long time to come and they have evidently succeeded in doing so. The event is also embellished by the fact that it has produced some very unlikely results that will be remembered by the football enthusiasts and general public.

This superb event has shed ample light on the small principality of Qatar that has emerged an important player on the world stage and has provided thousands of foreign visitors to have a glance at its unprecedented attractions. Qatar Peninsula is a small chunk of land on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula and shares its sole land border with neighbouring Gulf Cooperation Council monarchy Saudi Arabia to the south with the rest of its territory surrounded by the Persian Gulf. The Gulf of Bahrain, an inlet of the Persian Gulf, separates Qatar from nearby Bahrain. The country possesses many outstanding attractions that are models of excellence and the Qataris are rightly proud about them.

Qatar National Museum

This museum is not a typical cultural attraction. Though there are some tangible exhibits, a great bulk of the cultural site’s star power comes from electronic devices. As young and modern as the country it’s in, the museum boasts of many new generation touch-screen and multimedia displays that showcase the history of this country through interactive 3D presentations. From the prehistoric period until the modern era, this museum covers all the major parts of the country’s timeline. It traces how a people who once roamed about without a permanent home eventually settled into the country and developed itself using its rich oil resources.

Al Bidda

About 500 football fields’ worth of green space and magnificent facilities are up for the taking in this green and lush leisure corner of Doha.

One section of this urban refuge allows access to all kinds of pets, as long as owners know how to clean up and manage their beloved animals. Another part of the park is for those who want to release some excess energy by engaging in their favourite sports.

There are about 10 courts in this park for games like basketball and volleyball, tennis, football, etc. There are also many paths for cycling. Once you get hungry after chasing your pet around or keeping score in the courts, there many cafes and shops in the area to cater to your cravings. In these establishments, you can enjoy snacks like sandwiches, churros and tacos. Drinks like coffee and juices are also available to quench your thirst.

Khor Al Udaid Beach

Qatar is surrounded by water and this is considered its good fortune as its beaches are rated to be world-class. Prior to how it is now, the space accommodated a small town and it was the center of a long-running conflict between Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan. Today, the Khor Al Udaid Beach has become Qatar’s major tourist destination. This is an exceptional place to be in and greatly enhances its value.

The Pearl-Qatar

The Pearl-Qatar is a beautifully constructed and man-made artificial island that is very attractive a place to visit. The Pearl-Qatar boasts a 32 kilometers coastline and is home to 45,000 people.

Its construction is said to have cost $2.5 billion and is the first Island in Qatar that is available for free ownership by foreign nationals and it holds tremendous attraction for the growing number of expatriates. Indeed the Pearl-Qatar is a one of a kind artificial island that one should see firsthand.

Al Zubara Fort

Al Zubara Fort is one of the most important historical landmarks in Qatar and this ancient fort was built in 1938 by Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, one of the stalwarts of the ruling family. Originally built to serve as a Coast Guard station, today it is considered an important museum that houses a range of artworks and artifacts. It is also a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Doha Corniche

Doha Corniche in Qatar is a popular tourist attraction that offers magnificent views of the city. Perfect for those who want to admire the beauty of Qatar should definitely check Doha Corniche. It is an art masterpiece on the waterfront road and is known for offering beautiful sights of towering skyscrapers of the city. It also offers walkways for those who want to stroll around while taking in the beautiful views of Qatar.

Souq Waqif

Souq Waqif is the best place to shop for traditional handicrafts in Qatar that are very novel in their content and presentation. Also translated to “the standing market”, Souq Waqif is one of the most popular marketplaces in the capital. Notable for its range of offerings which includes traditional garments, beautiful souvenirs, spices as well as handicrafts, there is much to explore here.

Museum of Islamic Art

This museum is a treat for anyone having interest in artistry and culture. The beautiful and highly decorative tools and artifacts in this museum were created in countries significantly influenced by Islam. This religion prohibits even artistic depictions of living creatures, including human beings.

This restriction, however, failed to totally chain the creative minds of Islamic artisans. Craftsmen resorted to beautiful colour combinations and intricate geometric patterns to adorn objects like vases or even curved dagger sheaths. Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Spain and Turkey were all, at some point in their history, under the influence of Islam. Citizens of these countries donated many of the collections here which sometimes date back to about 1,400 years ago.

Villaggio Mall

Villaggio Mall is an iconic shopping destination in Qatar and is an iconic architectural structure renowned for its finesse. Located in the Aspire Zone in Doha, it is known for housing more than 200 stores. Many of these stores include famous brands in the European markets. Known for its stunning Italianate-themed interiors, it also includes an impressively long indoor canal with gondolas.

Al Wajbah

Al-Wajbah is worth exploring as it is one of the oldest forts in the country. Built in 1893, this fort is located in the locality of Al Wajbah in Al Rayyan. It also served as the spot for an important historical battle between the Ottomans and the army of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani. One of the major tourist hotspots, it also served as the residence of the Crown Prince, Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani and is very well located.

Losail International Circuit

Losail International Circuit is widely renowned known for hosting the first night race in MotoGP history and is an international site. Located outside the town of Lusail in Qatar, this circuit also holds the curiosity of having being constructed in record time of just under a year. The track is 5.380 km in length and is surrounded by artificial grass that ensures that sand does not enter the circuit itself.

