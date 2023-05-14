Qatar shows interest to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has showed keen interest in exploring new investment prospects in Pakistan in various sectors under its national rejuvenation project, Vision 2030.

The interest was shown by Qatar’s ambassador to Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud Abdul Rahman Al-Thani during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik in Islamabad.

He said Qatar considers Pakistan as its main strategic partner in the fields of education, food supply, setting up LNG plants and airports infrastructure.

Talking to the Qatari envoy, Jawad Sohrab Malik underscored the vast investment potential of Pakistan, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, education, seaport fuel terminals, wind and hydro-power projects and airport infrastructure projects.