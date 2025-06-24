Qatar summons Iran’s envoy over attack on Al Udeid airbase

Qatar’s foreign ministry has summoned Ali Saleh Abadi to protest the IRGC’s attack on the Al Udeid airbase on Monday evening, condemning the assault as a “flagrant violation of its sovereignty and airspace”.

The ministry affirmed Qatar’s right to respond, according to a statement.

It also “emphasised to the Iranian ambassador that this violation is completely inconsistent with the principle of good neighbourliness and the close relations between” Qatar and Iran, especially since Doha “has always been an advocate of dialogue with Iran and has exerted tireless diplomatic efforts in this regard”.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it has sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as well as the Security Council denouncing the IRGC’s “extremely dangerous escalation” and saying the attack posed a “direct threat to regional peace and security”.

Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday evening, official media reported, in what state TV called a “powerful” response to recent American strikes on key nuclear sites.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia lambasted Iran for its “unjustifiable” attack on a US base in Qatar on Monday, offering to deploy “all its capabilities” to support Doha, with whom it has had fraught relations in the past.

Riyadh said it “condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Iran against the sisterly State of Qatar… This is unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances. The Kingdom affirms its solidarity and full support for… Qatar and offers all its capabilities to support the sisterly State of Qatar in any measures it takes,” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

