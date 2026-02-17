Qatar Ramadan 2026 plan unveiled

Qatar Calendar has announced a nationwide program of events and its preparations to welcome the holy month of Ramadan 2026, featuring cultural, religious, sporting and family-oriented experiences across the country.

Qatar Calendar, presented by Visit Qatar, is the national unified platform showcasing the country’s major events and activities throughout the year, including sports, cultural, entertainment, conferences, and exhibitions, aimed at strengthening Qatar’s position as a global destination.

One of the season’s main attractions will be Ramadaniyat at Heenat Salma, a nature-inspired experience combining spirituality, creativity and outdoor living. The programme features farm-based workshops, artisan installations, live performances, Ramadan discussions, Quran recitations, and wellness sessions, alongside storytelling events, culinary activities, family zones and stargazing experiences.

Culinary traditions will also take centre stage with the return of the Throwback Food Festival at Old Doha Port for its third edition. Running throughout Ramadan, the festival revisits flavours and aesthetics from the 1970s to the 1990s, blending nostalgic dining concepts with contemporary experiences. The event is supported by partners including Qatar Airways, Snoonu and Katara Hospitality.

Ramadan evenings will be further enhanced at Msheireb Downtown Doha, where Barahat Ramadan Nights and Layali Msheireb will offer iftar and suhoor experiences in a setting that combines modern architecture with traditional ambience.

Religious and intellectual engagement will remain a key feature of the holy month of Ramadan observances. The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will host the Noor Ramadan Lectures at Katara Cultural Village, while Darb Al Saai’s Al Razji Event will showcase Qatari traditions through crafts, traditional attire and folkloric performances.

Garangao Night, a cherished mid-Ramadan tradition, will be observed across prominent destinations, including Souq Waqif, The Pearl Island, Gewan Island, and Old Doha Port. Visitors will also be able to experience Ramadan at Old Doha Port, featuring Musaher Al Mina, the Iftar Cannon, and Farewell to Ramadan activities.

Retail and marketplace events will also form another major component of the calendar, with highlights including Hayyi Ramadan at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar, Lagoona Mall Ramadan Nights, and the Museum of Islamic Art Bazaar. The Ramadan Shopping Fair at Al Wakrah Old Souq will offer a heritage-inspired waterfront shopping experience.

Sporting events will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan 2026, including the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2026 and competitions in squash, equestrian sports, basketball, motorsport, beach volleyball, football and padel, hosted at venues including the Lusail International Circuit.

Cultural institutions such as the National Museum of Qatar, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and the Fire Station will also present exhibitions covering art, history and contemporary creativity.

Framing the season is Visit Qatar’s Ramadan campaign, themed, “Qatar, Your Home in Ramadan,” promoting values of hospitality, generosity, and togetherness. The campaign aims to deepen community connection while welcoming regional and international audiences to experience Ramadan 2026 in Qatar.