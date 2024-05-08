Qatari Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi will reach Pakistan on Thursday, May 9.

The Qatari foreign minister is set to arrive as a special envoy of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, a Foreign Office statement said.

Pakistan and Qatar have longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relations characterized by high-level exchanges and visits.

Earlier in the day, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan was committed to working with Uzbekistan to speed up and complete all bilateral trade and connectivity projects

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to provide access to Uzbekistan to Pakistani Ports, a PM Office press release said.

He also emphasised the importance of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project and Pakistan’s commitment to its early completion.

The two sides discussed enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in trade and economy, security and defense, connectivity and people-to-people contacts. The importance of peace and development in Afghanistan for regional connectivity was also discussed.

Earlier on May 5, a high-level Saudi delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday with aims to explore trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Investment Minister Ibrahim Almubarak led the 50-member delegation to boost bilateral relations between the two countries, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Petroleum Minister Musadik Masood Malik welcomed the delegation upon their arrival at Noor Khan Air Base.