QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 13, 2025

Karachi/Doha, December 13, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) trades at 76.96 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 5:53 PM PKT, dipping from 77.04 PKR on November 29 and 77.10 PKR on November 22.

This fresh low extends the QAR’s decline since July’s peak, yet Qatar’s energy-fueled economy holds firm in calm markets. The rate’s slide keeps expatriates and investors focused on Qatar-Pakistan financial ties.

The QAR has steadily weakened over months. It hit 77.15 PKR on November 8, 77.17 PKR on October 25, 77.20 PKR on October 11, and 77.26 PKR on October 4. Earlier, it reached 77.93 PKR on September 5, 77.39 PKR on August 30, 77.88 PKR on August 12, and a high of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June closed at 77.86 PKR, with rates like 77.39 PKR at the start. Pakistan’s economic reforms and global support have bolstered the PKR, driving this shift.

The QAR-PKR rate hinges on forex supply and demand, shaped by trade, remittances, and policies. Pegged at 3.64 QAR per USD, the QAR gains stability from Qatar’s LNG exports. The free-floating PKR, however, sways with inflation, political changes, and reserve levels, per analysts, explaining its recent edge.

For over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s drop cuts remittance value. A 1,000 QAR transfer, at 77,040 PKR on November 29, now yields 76,960 PKR—80 PKR less and 430 PKR below June’s 77,390 PKR. This impacts family budgets in Pakistan for schooling, healthcare, or essentials. PKR earners in Qatar, though, may find imports like electronics slightly cheaper.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), launched in 1966 as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, thriving in the Gulf’s economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), ₨ since 1948, is guided by the State Bank of Pakistan, sensitive to economic shifts.