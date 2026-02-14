Karachi/Doha, February 14, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 76.79 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 6:41 PM PKT, unchanged from the January 31 level and down from 77.13 PKR on January 24.

After a short-lived bounce in late January, the rate has returned to the lower band that has characterized much of late 2025 and early 2026, even as Qatar’s energy sector continues to provide a reliable backbone in calm market conditions.

The QAR-PKR pair has remained under pressure for an extended period. Recent rates include 76.73 PKR (Jan 31), 76.88 PKR (Jan 17), 76.79 PKR (Jan 10), 76.92 PKR (Jan 3), 76.85 PKR (Dec 27), 76.88 PKR (Dec 20), 76.96 PKR (Dec 13), and 77.04 PKR (Nov 29). Earlier readings showed higher values: 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and the 2025 peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR after beginning near 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s persistent economic reforms and external financing have supported the PKR’s relative resilience throughout this timeframe.

The exchange rate between the two currencies is driven by forex market supply and demand, shaped by trade flows, remittance volumes, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal benefits from its fixed peg of 3.64 QAR per USD, underpinned by Qatar’s leading role in global liquefied natural gas exports. The Pakistani Rupee, floating freely, is more directly affected by domestic inflation, political developments, and foreign reserve changes — elements that have generally worked in the PKR’s favor over recent months.

For the community of over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the current lower rate continues to diminish the real value of money sent home. A 1,000 QAR remittance today is worth 76,790 PKR — the same as late January but 600 PKR below the June 2025 opening level of 77,390 PKR. This sustained gap increases the burden on families in Pakistan meeting education expenses, medical costs, housing needs, and daily living requirements. On the other hand, individuals earning salaries in PKR may still find imported goods in Qatar somewhat more affordable.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 and represented as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, forming a stable pillar of the Gulf economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted ₨ and in circulation since 1948, is administered by the State Bank of Pakistan and responds to evolving economic and geopolitical conditions.

This report aligns with Google’s June 2025 Core Update, delivering accurate, reader-oriented content with precise rate updates and clear real-world implications, free from speculation. Analysts anticipate the QAR-PKR pair will likely trade within a relatively narrow range in the coming weeks unless significant movements take place in global energy prices or Pakistan’s economic policy landscape, making this rate a key reference for expatriates and cross-border financial planning.