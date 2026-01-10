QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan. 10, 2026

Karachi/Doha, January 10, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is currently trading at 76.79 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 3:53 PM PKT, slipping below 76.92 PKR recorded on January 3 and 76.85 PKR on December 27.

This small further decline continues the broader softening trend that set in after the mid-year high, although Qatar’s strong energy-based economy continues to provide underlying support in a relatively stable forex environment.

Over the past months the QAR has gradually given up ground against the PKR. Recent levels were 76.88 PKR (Dec 20), 76.96 PKR (Dec 13), 77.04 PKR (Nov 29), 77.10 PKR (Nov 22), 77.15 PKR (Nov 8), and 77.17 PKR (Oct 25). Earlier in the period the rate stood higher at 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and reached its recent peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR after beginning the month around 77.39 PKR. Ongoing economic adjustments and external assistance in Pakistan have helped strengthen the PKR, contributing to the observed movement.

The QAR to PKR exchange rate is determined by supply and demand forces in the foreign exchange market, influenced by trade activity, remittance volumes, and monetary policies. The Qatari Riyal remains firmly pegged at 3.64 QAR per USD, deriving steady strength from Qatar’s position as a major liquefied natural gas exporter. The Pakistani Rupee, being a free-floating currency, reacts more directly to domestic inflation, political developments, and changes in foreign reserves, which have recently worked in its favor.

For the large community of over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates working in Qatar, the continued downward drift reduces the purchasing power of remittances. A 1,000 QAR transfer sent today is worth 76,790 PKR — 130 PKR less than the January 3 rate and 600 PKR below the June starting level of 77,390 PKR. This ongoing erosion puts additional pressure on families in Pakistan covering school fees, medical expenses, and basic household needs. On the other hand, individuals receiving salaries in PKR may experience slightly lower costs for imported goods in Qatar.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 and represented as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, forming a cornerstone of the Gulf economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨ and in circulation since 1948, is administered by the State Bank of Pakistan and responds to both local and international economic forces.