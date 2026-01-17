QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan. 17, 2026

Karachi/Doha, January 17, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 76.88 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 4:57 PM PKT, recovering slightly from 76.79 PKR on January 10 but still below 76.92 PKR on January 3.

The small rebound interrupts the recent downward pressure, while Qatar’s energy sector continues to provide a firm base for the currency in otherwise quiet trading conditions.

The QAR-PKR pair has shown persistent softening since the summer months. Recent rates include 76.85 PKR (Dec 27), 76.88 PKR (Dec 20), 76.96 PKR (Dec 13), 77.04 PKR (Nov 29), 77.10 PKR (Nov 22), 77.15 PKR (Nov 8), and 77.17 PKR (Oct 25). Higher points earlier in the period were 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and the 2025 peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19. The June 2025 close stood at 77.86 PKR after opening near 77.39 PKR. Continued policy improvements and external financing support in Pakistan have helped the PKR hold or regain ground over this timeframe.

Exchange rate movements between QAR and PKR are determined by market supply and demand, affected by trade flows, remittance volumes, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal benefits from its fixed peg of 3.64 QAR per USD, drawing stability from Qatar’s position as one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporters. The Pakistani Rupee, operating on a floating basis, is more responsive to domestic inflation trends, political developments, and foreign reserve dynamics — elements that have lately supported modest PKR strength.

The community of over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar remains highly sensitive to these changes. A 1,000 QAR remittance sent today is worth 76,880 PKR — 90 PKR more than the January 10 level, but still 510 PKR short of the June 2025 opening rate of 77,390 PKR. While the small uptick offers limited relief, the overall trend since mid-2025 has reduced the real value of transfers, making it more difficult for families in Pakistan to cover education, healthcare, and routine living expenses. Conversely, individuals earning in PKR may continue to experience marginally lower costs for imported products in Qatar.

The **Qatari Riyal (QAR)**, introduced in 1966 and symbolized as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and administered by the Qatar Central Bank, serving as a stable medium in the Gulf economy. The **Pakistani Rupee (PKR)**, denoted ₨ and in use since 1948, is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and fluctuates according to economic and geopolitical conditions.

Market observers expect the QAR to find equilibrium in the near term unless significant shifts occur in global energy markets or Pakistan’s economic framework, keeping the QAR-PKR rate an essential reference for expatriates and cross-border investors.