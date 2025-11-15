QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 15, 2025

Karachi/Doha, November 15, 2025 —The Qatari Riyal (QAR) trades at 77.05 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), down from 77.15 PKR on November 8 and 77.17 PKR on October 25.

This continued softening extends the downward trend observed since mid-July, with Qatar’s energy-driven economy providing a stable backdrop amid calm market conditions. The QAR’s movements remain crucial for expatriates and investors monitoring economic links between Qatar and Pakistan.

Recent Exchange Rate Trends

The QAR has shown significant volatility over recent months, trending lower since peaking in July. It traded at 77.10 PKR on October 18, 77.20 PKR on October 11, 77.26 PKR on October 4, 77.29 PKR on September 27, 77.16 PKR on September 20, and 77.93 PKR on September 5. Earlier rates included 77.39 PKR on August 30, 77.44 PKR on August 23, 77.47 PKR on August 16, 77.88 PKR on August 12, 77.42 PKR on August 9, 77.80 PKR on August 4, and 77.72 PKR on August 1. In July, rates were 77.74 PKR on July 29, 78.01 PKR on July 26, a high of 78.26 PKR on July 19, 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and a June 2025 close at 77.86 PKR. June rates included 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start. Today’s rate of 77.05 PKR represents one of the lowest points in this period, highlighting the PKR’s relative strengthening.

How Currency Valuation Operates

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is determined by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, influenced by trade balances, remittance flows, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, draws stability from Qatar’s role as a top exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), offering resilience against some global volatility. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee, a free-floating currency, is more susceptible to domestic factors like inflation, political developments, and foreign reserve levels. Analysts indicate that Pakistan’s recent economic stabilization efforts, including fiscal reforms and international aid, have supported the PKR’s gains against the QAR.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

The over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, often working in construction, hospitality, and professional sectors, feel the direct effects of the QAR’s decline. A 1,000 QAR remittance, valued at 77,150 PKR on November 8, now yields 77,050 PKR—a decrease of 100 PKR and 340 PKR below June’s starting rate of 77,390 PKR. This erosion in value could pressure family budgets in Pakistan, especially for covering education, healthcare, and daily expenses. For instance, households dependent on remittances for school fees or medical bills might need to cut back or seek alternatives due to the reduced purchasing power. On the other hand, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may benefit from lower costs for imported goods in Qatar, such as electronics or groceries, providing a minor counterbalance.

Qatar’s economy stands as a Gulf powerhouse, bolstered by its extensive natural gas reserves and investments in infrastructure and diversification. The QAR’s USD peg protects it from certain fluctuations, but its performance against the PKR hinges on Pakistan’s economic health and the US dollar’s relative strength. Pakistan grapples with inflation and reserve challenges, yet recent policy initiatives have aided PKR stabilization, driving its recent advances against the QAR. These interactions highlight the interconnected economies, particularly via expatriate remittances and trade.

Currency Snapshot

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Managed by the Qatar Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar, it serves as a key element in the Gulf’s dynamic economy, facilitating trade and investment.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value responds to economic and geopolitical factors, contributing to its market variability.