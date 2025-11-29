QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 29, 2025

Karachi/Doha, November 29, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.04 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 5:37 PM PKT, down from 77.10 PKR on November 22 and 77.15 PKR on November 8. This new low continues the steady decline seen since mid-July, even as Qatar’s energy-backed economy remains solid in quiet markets.

Rates have fallen gradually: 77.17 PKR (Oct 25), 77.20 PKR (Oct 11), 77.26 PKR (Oct 4), peaking earlier at 78.26 PKR (Jul 19) and closing June at 77.86 PKR. The Pakistani Rupee has gained ground thanks to ongoing reforms and external support that have strengthened its position against the QAR.

The QAR stays pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, giving it built-in stability from Qatar’s massive LNG exports. The Pakistani Rupee, floating freely, reacts quickly to local inflation, politics, and reserve changes — factors that have lately favored the PKR.

For more than 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, every drop hurts remittances. A 1,000 QAR transfer now brings just 77,040 PKR — 60 PKR less than last week and 350 PKR below June’s 77,390 PKR level. Families back home feel the squeeze on school fees, medical bills, and daily costs. On the flip side, workers paid in PKR find imported goods in Doha a touch cheaper.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), launched in 1966 and marked QAR, is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and pegged to the dollar. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted ₨ since 1948, is overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and moves with domestic and global pressures.

Analysts expect the QAR to PKR pair to settle unless major energy price moves or policy shifts appear. The rate stays vital for expatriates and investors alike.