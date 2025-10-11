Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 11, 2025

Doha, October 11, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) trades at 77.20 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), slipping from 77.26 PKR on October 4 and 77.29 PKR on September 27. This gradual decline persists amid Qatar’s energy-driven economy holding firm in steady market conditions.

The QAR has navigated ups and downs over recent months. It traded at 77.16 PKR on September 20, 77.93 PKR on September 5, 77.39 PKR on August 30, 77.44 PKR on August 23, 77.47 PKR on August 16, and 77.88 PKR on August 12. Earlier figures show 77.42 PKR on August 9, 77.80 PKR on August 4, 77.72 PKR on August 1, 77.74 PKR on July 29, 78.01 PKR on July 26, a high of 78.26 PKR on July 19, 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and June 2025 closing at 77.86 PKR. June started at 77.39 PKR, with rates like 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, and 77.72 PKR on June 14.

The QAR to PKR rate reflects forex market supply and demand, influenced by trade, remittances, and policies. Qatar’s Riyal stays pegged at 3.64 QAR per USD, supported by natural gas exports. Pakistan’s Rupee floats freely, reacting to inflation, politics, and reserves, per analyst views.

Effects on Pakistani Expatriates

Over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar see remittance values dip with the QAR’s fall. A 1,000 QAR transfer, at 77,260 PKR on October 4, now gets 77,200 PKR—a 60 PKR loss, and 190 PKR under June’s 77,390 PKR start. This could pinch family spending in Pakistan on education, health, or basics. PKR earners in Qatar might notice cheaper imports.

Currency Snapshot

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), from 1966, uses QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the USD, it’s run by the Qatar Central Bank in the Gulf’s lively economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), ₨ since 1948, is handled by the State Bank of Pakistan amid economic and political swings.