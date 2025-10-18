Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 18, 2025

Karachi/Doha, October 18, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.10 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 4:24 PM PKT, continuing its downward trend from 77.20 PKR on October 11 and 77.26 PKR on October 4.

This marks a notable decline from recent highs, with rates at 77.29 PKR on September 27, 77.16 PKR on September 20, and 77.93 PKR on September 5. Earlier, the QAR stood at 77.39 PKR on August 30, 77.44 PKR on August 23, 77.47 PKR on August 16, 77.88 PKR on August 12, 77.42 PKR on August 9, 77.80 PKR on August 4, and 77.72 PKR on August 1. In July, it hit 77.74 PKR on July 29, 78.01 PKR on July 26, a peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19, 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and closed June 2025 at 77.86 PKR. June rates included 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start. Despite this slide, Qatar’s robust economy, fueled by natural gas exports, keeps the QAR grounded in stable market conditions.

The exchange rate between QAR and PKR is driven by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, shaped by trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s strong energy sector, which provides a buffer against volatility. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, a free-floating currency, is sensitive to domestic inflation, political developments, and Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels, as market analysts note. This dynamic explains the recent strengthening of the PKR against the QAR, reflecting shifts in these underlying factors.

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, this decline significantly impacts remittances. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,200 PKR on October 11, now yields 77,100 PKR—a loss of 100 PKR and 290 PKR below June’s starting rate of 77,390 PKR. This reduction could strain household budgets in Pakistan, making it harder to cover essentials like education, healthcare, or daily expenses. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may find imported goods in Qatar, such as food or electronics, slightly more affordable, offering a small silver lining. The Qatari Riyal, introduced in 1966 and denoted by QR or ر.ق, remains pegged to the US dollar and is managed by the Qatar Central Bank, thriving in the Gulf’s dynamic economy. The Pakistani Rupee, symbolized by ₨ and in use since 1948, is overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, with its value influenced by economic and geopolitical shifts.