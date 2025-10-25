Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 25, 2025

Karachi/Doha, October 25, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) trades at 77.17 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), a slight increase from 77.10 PKR on October 18, but still down from 77.20 PKR on October 11 and 77.26 PKR on October 4.

This modest uptick follows a period of decline, with Qatar’s robust, energy-driven economy providing a stable foundation despite fluctuations in the forex market. The QAR’s recent movements reflect a complex interplay of economic factors affecting both Qatar and Pakistan, with implications for expatriates and investors closely monitoring the exchange rate.

The QAR has experienced notable volatility over recent months, with a general downward trend since mid-July. It traded at 77.29 PKR on September 27, 77.16 PKR on September 20, 77.93 PKR on September 5, and 77.39 PKR on August 30. Earlier rates included 77.44 PKR on August 23, 77.47 PKR on August 16, 77.88 PKR on August 12, 77.42 PKR on August 9, 77.80 PKR on August 4, and 77.72 PKR on August 1. In July, rates were 77.74 PKR on July 29, 78.01 PKR on July 26, a high of 78.26 PKR on July 19, 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, and 77.94 PKR on July 2. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR, with rates at 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start. This trajectory shows the QAR peaking in mid-July before trending lower, with today’s rate slightly above the recent low of 77.10 PKR.

How Currency Valuation Operates

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is determined by supply and demand dynamics in the foreign exchange market, influenced by a range of factors including trade balances, remittance flows, and monetary policies. The Qatari Riyal, fixed at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s economic strength, primarily driven by its position as a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This peg to the US dollar provides a degree of stability, insulating the QAR from some global market volatility. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee operates as a free-floating currency, making it more susceptible to domestic challenges such as inflation, political instability, and fluctuations in foreign reserves. Analysts note that Pakistan’s economic conditions, including recent efforts to stabilize the PKR through policy measures, have contributed to the QAR’s relative weakening in recent weeks.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

The over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, many of whom work in construction, hospitality, and professional services, are directly affected by these exchange rate shifts. The QAR’s slight uptick today offers a small boost to remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,100 PKR on October 18, now yields 77,170 PKR—an increase of 70 PKR, though still 220 PKR below June’s starting rate of 77,390 PKR. This modest gain provides some relief for families in Pakistan relying on these funds for essentials like education, healthcare, and household expenses. However, the overall downward trend since July’s peak of 78.26 PKR means remittances are worth less than earlier this year, potentially straining budgets for some households. Conversely, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may find imported goods in Qatar, such as food, electronics, or clothing, slightly more affordable due to the stronger PKR.

Broader Economic Context

Qatar’s economy remains a powerhouse in the Gulf, driven by its vast natural gas reserves and strategic investments in infrastructure and diversification. The fixed peg to the US dollar ensures the QAR’s stability, but its value against other currencies like the PKR depends on the relative strength of the US dollar and Pakistan’s economic conditions. Pakistan, meanwhile, faces ongoing challenges with inflation and foreign reserve pressures, though recent fiscal reforms and international support have helped stabilize the PKR to some extent. The interplay of these factors has driven the QAR-PKR rate’s recent volatility, with the PKR gaining ground against the QAR since mid-July.

Currency Snapshot

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Managed by the Qatar Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar, it is a cornerstone of the Gulf’s vibrant economy, widely used in trade and investment.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value is influenced by domestic economic policies and geopolitical developments, contributing to its volatility in the forex market.