Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Sept. 5, 2025

Doha, September 5, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) trades at 77.93 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), rising from 77.39 PKR on August 30 and 77.44 PKR on August 23. This rebound follows a recent dip, with Qatar’s energy-driven economy continuing to anchor stability in calm market conditions.

The QAR has experienced fluctuations over recent weeks. It traded at 77.47 PKR on August 16, 77.88 PKR on August 12, 77.42 PKR on August 9, 77.80 PKR on August 4, and 77.72 PKR on August 1. Earlier rates included 77.74 PKR on July 29, 78.01 PKR on July 26, a peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19, 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and a June 2025 close at 77.86 PKR. In June, rates were 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start.

How Currency Valuation Operates

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is shaped by supply and demand in the forex market, driven by trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, draws stability from Qatar’s natural gas exports. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee, a free-floating currency, fluctuates with inflation, political shifts, and Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels, as observed by market analysts.

Effects on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s uptick boosts remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,390 PKR on August 30, now yields 77,930 PKR—a gain of 540 PKR. This increase supports families in Pakistan with costs like education, healthcare, or daily expenses. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may find Qatar’s imported goods slightly pricier.

Currency Snapshot

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), launched in 1966, is Qatar’s currency, marked by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it’s managed by the Qatar Central Bank and thrives in the Gulf’s vibrant economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, has served Pakistan since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and political changes.