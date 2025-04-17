Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 17, 2025

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is steady against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 77.05 PKR. This stability is an indication of Qatar’s robust economic base, bolstered by its large hydrocarbon reserves and a dollar-pegged exchange rate.

The reliability of the QAR fosters a favorable trade and investment climate between Pakistan and Qatar.

1 Qatari Riyal = 77.05 Pakistani Rupee

The stable exchange rate has significant consequences for both countries. Pakistani exporters, particularly in agriculture and textiles, gain from stable prices, enhancing their competitiveness in Qatar’s market and possibly raising export revenues. On the other hand, the stability entices investors and companies venturing into Pakistan’s growing market, providing opportunities for collaborations and infrastructure investments.

For Pakistan, the stable Qatari Riyal-Pakistani Rupee exchange rate guarantees consistent remittance inflows from its large expatriate population in Qatar. With Middle Eastern remittances accounting for 55% of Pakistan’s total inflows in December 2024, the QAR’s strong value maintains this vital economic lifeline, supporting foreign exchange reserves and balance of payments.

But any possible PKR depreciation can make the cost of imports from Qatari energy goods higher for Pakistan, hurting its trade balance. As both economies grow, the QAR-PKR exchange rate will be a principal indicator of their trade resilience. The contrast between Qatar’s resource-backed stability and Pakistan’s growth market potential will increasingly determine their economic alliance in the future years.

