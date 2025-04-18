Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 18, 2025

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 77.08 PKR. This stability is a reflection of Qatar’s strong economic foundation, supported by huge hydrocarbon reserves and a dollar-pegged exchange rate.

The stability of the QAR encourages a healthy trade and investment environment between Pakistan and Qatar.

1 Qatari Riyal = 77.08 Pakistani Rupee

The stable exchange rate has important implications for both nations. Pakistani exporters, especially those in agriculture and textiles, benefit from stable prices, making them more competitive in Qatar’s market and potentially increasing export revenues. Conversely, the stability attracts investors and firms venturing into Pakistan’s expanding market, offering chances for partnerships and infrastructure investments.

For Pakistan, the stable exchange rate of Qatari Riyal-Pakistani Rupee ensures steady remittance inflows from its huge expatriate community in Qatar. With Middle Eastern remittances contributing 55% of December 2024 total inflows for Pakistan, the strong value of QAR keeps this lifeline of economic importance intact, sustaining foreign exchange reserves and balance of payments.

But any potential PKR depreciation can render the price of imports of Qatari energy products more expensive for Pakistan, damaging its trade balance. As both economies expand, the QAR-PKR exchange rate will be an important benchmark of their trade resilience. The divergence between Qatar’s resource-backed stability and Pakistan’s growth market potential will increasingly shape their economic coalition in future years.