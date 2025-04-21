Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 21, 2025

KARACHI/DOHA – April 21, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) remains firmly valued against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 77.08 PKR. This consistency underscores Qatar’s strong economic foundation, which is supported by substantial hydrocarbon reserves and a currency linked to the dollar.

The steady value of the QAR creates a favorable environment for trade and investment between Pakistan and Qatar.

One Qatari Riyal is equivalent to 77.08 Pakistani Rupees.

This unwavering exchange rate has important implications for both nations. Pakistani exporters, especially in the agriculture and textile sectors, benefit from stable pricing, which boosts their competitiveness in the Qatari market and may enhance export revenues. Conversely, this stability attracts investors and companies aiming to capitalize on Pakistan’s expanding market, leading to opportunities for partnerships and infrastructure development.

For Pakistan, the steady exchange rate between the Qatari Riyal and the Pakistani Rupee ensures dependable remittance streams from its sizable expatriate population in Qatar. Considering that remittances from the Middle East accounted for 55% of total inflows for Pakistan in December 2024, the strong QAR value helps safeguard this crucial economic support, bolstering foreign exchange reserves and maintaining the balance of payments.

Nevertheless, any future decline in the PKR could raise the expenses associated with importing Qatari energy products for Pakistan, negatively impacting its trade balance. As both economies continue their growth, the QAR-PKR exchange rate will be a key benchmark for assessing their trade resilience. The difference between Qatar’s resource-driven stability and Pakistan’s potential for market growth will increasingly shape their economic collaboration in the coming years.