Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 23, 2025

KARACHI/DOHA – April 23, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) exchange rate against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) holds steady at 77.05 PKR, reflecting Qatar’s strong economic foundation, driven by vast hydrocarbon reserves and a dollar-pegged currency.

This stable QAR rate creates a favorable environment for trade and investment between Qatar and Pakistan.

One Qatari Riyal equals 77.05 Pakistani Rupees.

This consistent exchange rate has notable implications for both nations. Pakistani exporters, especially in textiles and agriculture, benefit from predictable pricing, boosting their edge in Qatar’s market and potentially raising export earnings. Conversely, this stability attracts investors and businesses eager to tap into Pakistan’s expanding market, opening doors for collaborations and infrastructure projects.

For Pakistan, the fixed QAR-PKR rate ensures steady remittance inflows from its significant expatriate population in Qatar. With 55% of Pakistan’s remittance inflows from the Middle East in December 2024, the robust QAR value safeguards this critical economic lifeline, bolstering foreign exchange reserves and supporting the balance of payments.

However, potential Pakistani Rupee depreciation could raise the cost of importing Qatari energy, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance negatively. As both economies evolve, the QAR-PKR rate will remain a key measure of their trade durability. The interplay between Qatar’s resource-driven stability and Pakistan’s market growth potential will increasingly shape their economic partnership in the future.