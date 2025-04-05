web analytics
Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 5, 2025

DOHA/KARACHI: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), by trading at approximately 77.07 PKR on Friday.

This steady valuation reflects the fundamental dynamics of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, which dictate currency fluctuations.

1 Qatari Riyal = 77.07 Pakistani Rupee

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is shaped by various economic determinants, including interest rates, inflation, and macroeconomic indicators in both countries. The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) play pivotal roles in ensuring currency stability through prudent monetary policies. Qatar’s resilient economy, underpinned by vast hydrocarbon reserves, reinforces the QAR’s strength.

Conversely, Pakistan’s economy—driven by diverse industries and growing trade ties—impacts the PKR’s valuation. A stable QAR-PKR exchange rate fosters bilateral trade and investment, benefiting Qatari investors eyeing Pakistan’s emerging market and Pakistani exporters targeting Qatari demand.

About the Currencies:

  • Qatari Riyal (QAR): Qatar’s official currency, issued by the Qatar Central Bank, is pegged to the US Dollar and divided into 100 dirhams.
  • Pakistani Rupee (PKR): Pakistan’s legal tender, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan, consists of 100 paisa.

Currency Rates in Pakistan LIVE

