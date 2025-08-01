Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 1, 2025

Karachi/ Doha, August 1, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.72 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, slipping slightly from 77.74 PKR on July 29 and 78.01 PKR on July 26.

This modest decline follows a period of strength, with Qatar’s energy-driven economy continuing to provide stability in calm market conditions.

The QAR has shown a generally upward trend in recent weeks. It traded at 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.26 PKR on July 19, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, and 77.94 PKR on July 2, closing June 2025 at 77.86 PKR. Earlier in June, rates were 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, reflecting sustained strength against the PKR despite the recent dip.

How Currency Valuation Works

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is driven by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, influenced by trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s natural gas-fueled economy. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, fluctuates due to inflation, political developments, and Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels, as noted by economic analysts.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s slight decline reduces remittance values marginally. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,740 PKR on July 29, now yields 77,720 PKR—a drop of 20 PKR but still 330 PKR higher than 77,390 PKR at June’s start. This supports families in Pakistan with expenses like education, healthcare, and daily costs, though the recent dip may slightly lessen the impact. Expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may find goods and services in Qatar, particularly imports, marginally more affordable.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee -Latest Updates

About the Currencies

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s vibrant economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and geopolitical developments.