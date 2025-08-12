Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 12, 2025

Karachi/Doha, August 12, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) traded at 77.88 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, climbing from 77.42 PKR on August 9 and 77.80 PKR on August 4.

This upturn follows a brief dip, highlighting Qatar’s steady economic strength, fueled by its dominant energy sector, in tranquil market conditions.

The QAR has shown resilience over recent weeks. It traded at 77.72 PKR on August 1, 77.74 PKR on July 29, 78.01 PKR on July 26, and reached 78.26 PKR on July 19. Other notable rates include 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and a June 2025 close at 77.86 PKR. Earlier in June, it was 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, reflecting a generally firm stance against the PKR.

How Currency Valuation Operates

The exchange rate between QAR and PKR hinges on forex market dynamics, shaped by trade flows, remittances, and policy decisions. Qatar’s Riyal, fixed at 3.64 QAR per USD, draws stability from its gas-rich economy. Pakistan’s Rupee, free-floating, sways with inflation, political shifts, and reserve levels, as market observers note.

Effects on Pakistani Expatriates

For the 125,000-plus Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s rise lifts remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,420 PKR on August 9, now fetches 77,880 PKR—a 460 PKR gain, and 490 PKR above June’s 77,390 PKR. This helps families in Pakistan cover schooling, medical needs, or daily costs. Yet, those earning in PKR or holding PKR savings might find Qatar’s imported goods pricier.

Currency Snapshot

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), launched in 1966, is Qatar’s currency, marked by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it’s overseen by the Qatar Central Bank and thrives in the Gulf’s vibrant economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, has served Pakistan since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and political tides.