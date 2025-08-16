Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 16, 2025

Karachi/Doha, August 16, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) trades at 77.47 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), down from 77.88 PKR on August 12 and 77.42 PKR on August 9.

This decline follows a brief recovery, with Qatar’s energy-driven economy still providing a stable foundation in calm market conditions.

The QAR has shown fluctuations over recent weeks. It traded at 77.80 PKR on August 4, 77.72 PKR on August 1, 77.74 PKR on July 29, 78.01 PKR on July 26, and peaked at 78.26 PKR on July 19. Other rates include 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and a June 2025 close at 77.86 PKR. In June, rates were 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, reflecting a generally strong but variable trend against the PKR.

How Currency Valuation Operates

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is driven by supply and demand in the forex market, shaped by trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s gas-rich economy. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee, free-floating, fluctuates with inflation, political shifts, and Pakistan’s reserve levels, as market analysts observe.

Effects on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s dip reduces remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,880 PKR on August 12, now fetches 77,470 PKR—a drop of 410 PKR, though still 80 PKR above June’s 77,390 PKR. This supports families in Pakistan with costs like schooling, medical needs, or daily expenses, but the decline may slightly tighten budgets. Those earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may find Qatar’s imported goods marginally more affordable.

Currency Snapshot

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), launched in 1966, is Qatar’s currency, marked by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it’s managed by the Qatar Central Bank and thrives in the Gulf’s vibrant economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, has served Pakistan since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and political changes.

Analysts anticipate the QAR stabilizing unless significant global or regional economic changes arise, keeping it a key focus for expatriates and investors.

