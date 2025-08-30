Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 30, 2025

Karachi/Doha, August 30, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) trades at 77.39 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), down from 77.44 PKR on August 23 and 77.47 PKR on August 16. This decline continues a recent downward shift, though Qatar’s energy-driven economy maintains stability in calm market conditions.

The QAR has experienced fluctuations over recent weeks. It traded at 77.88 PKR on August 12, 77.42 PKR on August 9, 77.80 PKR on August 4, 77.72 PKR on August 1, and 77.74 PKR on July 29. Earlier rates included 78.01 PKR on July 26, a peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19, 78.16 PKR on July 23, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and a June 2025 close at 77.86 PKR. In June, rates were 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, matching today’s rate.

How Currency Valuation Operates

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is driven by supply and demand in the forex market, shaped by trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s natural gas exports. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, a free-floating currency, fluctuates with inflation, political shifts, and Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels, as noted by market analysts.

Effects on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s decline reduces remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,440 PKR on August 23, now yields 77,390 PKR—a drop of 50 PKR, aligning with June’s starting rate of 77,390 PKR. This supports families in Pakistan with costs like education, healthcare, or daily expenses, but the decline may strain budgets slightly. Those earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may find Qatar’s imported goods marginally more affordable.

Currency Snapshot

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), launched in 1966, is Qatar’s currency, marked by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it’s managed by the Qatar Central Bank and thrives in the Gulf’s vibrant economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, has served Pakistan since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and political changes.