Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 9, 2025

Karachi/Doha, August 9, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.42 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 8:28 PM PKT, dropping from 77.80 PKR on August 4 and 77.72 PKR on August 1.

This decline marks a shift from the QAR’s recent strength, though Qatar’s energy-driven economy continues to provide a stable backdrop in calm market conditions.

The QAR had shown resilience in recent weeks. It traded at 77.74 PKR on July 29, 78.01 PKR on July 26, 78.16 PKR on July 23, and peaked at 78.26 PKR on July 19. Earlier rates included 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and a June 2025 close at 77.86 PKR. In June, rates were 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, reflecting a broadly upward trend until this recent dip.

Understanding Currency Valuation

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is shaped by supply and demand in the forex market, driven by trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s natural gas exports. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee, a free-floating currency, fluctuates with inflation, political changes, and Pakistan’s foreign reserves, as noted by financial analysts.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s decline reduces remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,800 PKR on August 4, now yields 77,420 PKR—a drop of 380 PKR but still 30 PKR above 77,390 PKR at June’s start. This supports families in Pakistan with costs like education and healthcare, though the dip may slightly strain budgets. Expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may find Qatar’s imported goods and services marginally more affordable.

About the Currencies

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), launched in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, marked by QR or ر.ق. Tied to the US dollar, it’s managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s dynamic economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and geopolitical changes.