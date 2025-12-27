QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 27, 2025

Karachi/Doha, December 27, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) stands at 76.85 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 8:19 PM PKT, edging lower from 76.88 PKR on December 20 and 76.96 PKR on December 13.

This small drop prolongs the gradual fall that started after the July peak, even though Qatar’s robust energy sector continues to underpin the currency in stable markets. The weakening rate remains important for expatriates and observers of economic connections between Qatar and Pakistan.

The QAR has continued to lose value month by month. Recent figures show 77.04 PKR on November 29, 77.10 PKR on November 22, 77.15 PKR on November 8, 77.17 PKR on October 25, and 77.20 PKR on October 11. Further back, it recorded 77.93 PKR on September 5, 77.88 PKR on August 12, and the yearly high of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June closed at 77.86 PKR after opening near 77.39 PKR. Sustained reforms and external aid in Pakistan have strengthened the PKR, contributing to this trend.

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is governed by forex supply and demand, influenced by trade volumes, remittances, and government policies. Anchored at 3.64 QAR per USD, the QAR draws reliability from Qatar’s vast LNG exports. The floating PKR, by comparison, adjusts rapidly to inflation, political events, and reserve variations, giving it the upper hand recently, according to market watchers.

Over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar see direct consequences for money sent home. A 1,000 QAR transfer, valued at 76,880 PKR on December 20, now returns 76,850 PKR—30 PKR less and 540 PKR under June’s opening level of 77,390 PKR. Households in Pakistan face added pressure on costs for schooling, medical treatment, or everyday items. Those paid in PKR, however, may notice modest savings on imported goods like clothing or gadgets.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 as QR or ر.ق, stays dollar-pegged and is administered by the Qatar Central Bank, playing a key role in the Gulf’s thriving economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), ₨ since 1948, is directed by the State Bank of Pakistan and responds to shifting economic conditions.