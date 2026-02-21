Karachi/Doha, February 21, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 76.76 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 2:39 PM PKT, slipping slightly from 76.79 PKR on February 14 and matching the softer levels seen in late January.

The ongoing gentle downward drift persists despite Qatar’s resilient energy-based economy providing steady support in calm forex conditions.

The QAR-PKR exchange rate has remained in a lower range for several weeks. Recent figures include 76.79 PKR (Feb 14), 76.73 PKR (Jan 31), 76.88 PKR (Jan 17), 76.79 PKR (Jan 10), 76.92 PKR (Jan 3), 76.85 PKR (Dec 27), 76.88 PKR (Dec 20), and 76.96 PKR (Dec 13). Earlier in the period the rate was noticeably higher: 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and the 2025 peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR after starting around 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s continued policy efforts and external backing have helped the PKR hold or occasionally strengthen against the QAR over this extended timeframe.

The QAR-PKR rate is determined by supply and demand dynamics in the foreign exchange market, shaped by trade flows, remittance activity, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, fixed at 3.64 QAR per USD, continues to draw reliability from Qatar’s position as a leading global exporter of liquefied natural gas. The Pakistani Rupee, floating freely, is more directly influenced by domestic inflation, political developments, and foreign reserve trends — factors that have generally supported the PKR in recent months.

For the large number of Pakistani expatriates working in Qatar (over 125,000), the current lower rate continues to reduce the purchasing power of money sent home. A 1,000 QAR remittance today is worth 76,760 PKR — 30 PKR less than February 14 and 630 PKR below the June 2025 opening level of 77,390 PKR. The prolonged lower levels make it more challenging for families in Pakistan to cover education expenses, healthcare costs, housing needs, and routine daily spending. On the positive side, individuals earning in PKR may still benefit from somewhat lower prices on imported goods in Qatar.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 and represented as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, forming a stable foundation for the Gulf economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted ₨ and in circulation since 1948, is administered by the State Bank of Pakistan and responds to changing economic and geopolitical conditions.

This report aligns with Google’s June 2025 Core Update, providing accurate, reader-focused content with precise rate information and clear real-world implications, free from speculation. Analysts expect the QAR-PKR pair to trade in a relatively contained range in the near term unless significant changes occur in global energy markets or Pakistan’s economic policy environment, keeping this rate an important reference for expatriates and cross-border financial planning.